Syrsky discusses critical needs of AFU with commander of NATO special mission

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky held a meeting with Commander of the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine – Commander of the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard, during which they discussed, in particular, the critical needs of the AFU, primarily regarding air defense systems.

"We highly appreciate the persistent efforts of partners in finding opportunities to promptly meet our requests for weapons and ammunition, in particular for replenishing the stock of anti-aircraft missiles... The statement of the US President... regarding granting Ukraine a license to produce Patriot missiles is encouraging. Combined with the implementation of the Priority Requirements Ukraine List (PURL), both approaches provide the short-term and long-term support necessary to strengthen the combat capabilities of the AFU," the Commander-in-Chief wrote on Telegram.

Syrsky noted that the AFU must intercept the strategic initiative and move to active defense.

"To reduce the offensive potential of the enemy and limit its ability to launch massed missile and air strikes, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are striking facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex at distances of up to 2,000 km. Also, within the framework of Middle Strike, we are destroying the Russian logistics network at a distance of up to 200-300 km from the front line. This should also have an impact on the battlefield," he remarked.

Syrsky expressed gratitude to Buzzard, the US leadership, and the entire American people for the support and assistance provided to Ukraine in the struggle for freedom and independence.