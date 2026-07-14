Budanov calls on EU to unlock EUR 6.6 bln from European Peace Facility for arms purchases

During a meeting with European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov called for the unblocking of EUR 6.6 billion from the European Peace Fund for the purchase of new weapons.

"Today, our main concern is ensuring stable arms supplies, particularly strengthening air defenses, long-range missiles, artillery, and drones. In this context, it is important to unlock EUR 6.6 billion from the European Peace Facility for the purchase of new weapons," Budanov wrote on social media.

He also expressed gratitude to Kubilius for his continued support of Ukraine and the adoption of the Ukraine Support Loan program, which amounts to up to EUR 90 billion for 2026-2027.

According to Budanov, the untapped potential of the Ukrainian defense industry is estimated at $30 billion, and Ukraine is counting on European investment.

"Ukrainian weapons have already proven their effectiveness on the battlefield, and they are cheaper than their international counterparts. Therefore, the pooling of European resources, technologies, and Ukrainian combat experience will directly impact the development of the defense potential of the entire EU," he noted.

The parties also discussed the creation of a unified European anti-ballistic missile system. Budanov emphasized that Ukraine's EU membership is a key security guarantee and expressed hope for the prompt opening of all negotiating clusters on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.