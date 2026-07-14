Battlefield brief: Some 202 combat clashes occur on front over day, most on Pokrovsk and Sloviansk axes – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, Russia has attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces 202 times, being most active in the Pokrovsk and Sloviansk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"In total, 202 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day. Russia launched 53 airstrikes using 161 guided aerial bombs, deployed 5,633 kamikaze drones for strikes, and carried out 2,176 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements," the report says.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions, Russia stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders once. The enemy carried out 32 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, one of which involved a multiple launch rocket system.

During the day in the Pivdenno-Slobozhanske direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units 11 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Fyholivka, Starytsia, Lyman, and toward Zarubynka, Hoptivka, Vilcha, and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out three assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces toward Podoly and Holubivka.

Five attempts by Russia to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction in the areas of Novoselivka, Drobysheve, and toward Cherneshchyna and Lyman. One combat clash is currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 23 attempts by Russia to advance toward Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Pyskunivka, and in the areas of Riznykivka and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops carried out one attack in the area of Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Ivanopillia.

The enemy carried out 29 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. Russia tried to advance in the areas of Toretske, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiia, Novooleksandrivka, and toward Vilne, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.

"According to preliminary calculations, 27 troops of Russia were killed and 15 wounded here today; three units of automotive and one unit of special equipment of the enemy were destroyed. Three units of enemy automotive equipment, 27 personnel shelters, three ammunition depots, and two fuel and lubricant depots were damaged. Some 258 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed," the report says.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times toward Kalynivske and in the area of Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks toward Hirke, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Charivne, and Huliaipilske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times in the areas of Stepove and Plavni.