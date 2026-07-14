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3rd Intergovernmental Conference on Ukraine Accession to EU opens in Brussels to launch 6th Negotiating Cluster

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Third Intergovernmental Conference, so-called Conference on Ukraine's Association with European Union, will take place in Brussels, where another, sixth, negotiating cluster – External Relations regarding Ukraine's membership in EU – is expected to be formally opened.

As noted in information of Council of EU, this cluster covers trade and international policy, as well as foreign, security, and defense policy, including following negotiating chapters: Chapter 30 – External Relations and Chapter 31 – Foreign, Security and Defense Policy.

Intergovernmental Conference will be held under chairmanship of Ireland with participation of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Taras Kachka.

The conference is expected to start at 8:00 AM on Tuesday (09:00 Kyiv time).

Second Intergovernmental Conference was held on June 14, at which First negotiating cluster – Fundamentals – was officially opened after long period of blocking by Hungary.

#association #ukraine #conference
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