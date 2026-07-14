Russia launches nearly 20 strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian troops have attacked Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times, leaving two dead and four wounded, and civilian infrastructure has been damaged, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

"The enemy attacked four districts of the region with drones nearly 20 times," he wrote on Telegram.

Thus, in Synelnykove district, Russia struck Synelnykove, Ukrainska, and Petropavlivka communities. Fires broke out. A gas station, a private house, and cars were damaged.

Hanzha clarified that due to the past attack on the district, two people died. In addition to a 73-year-old man, a 55-year-old man was killed. The number of injured rose to four. Medical assistance was also required for a 25-year-old wounded man, who was hospitalized in moderate condition.

In Nikopol district, Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Tomakivka, and Mozolevske communities suffered. An agricultural firm, private houses, and an outbuilding were damaged.

In Kamianske district, an agricultural enterprise and infrastructure were damaged.

In Solone community of Dnipro district, infrastructure was damaged.