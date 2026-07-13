EC reps visit community in Zaporizhia region on monitoring mission

Representatives of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) and partners of the SYLA project have familiarized themselves with the results of the project’s implementation and the work of the Community Safety Center in Shyroke community, Zaporizhia region.

"During the visit, the participants discussed with local authorities the current security challenges facing the community, as well as the response mechanisms developed for emergencies. Particular attention was paid to cooperation between local self-government bodies, emergency services and humanitarian organizations in order to improve the community's preparedness and resilience," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) said on Facebook on Monday.

The URCS said such monitoring visits are an important component of the project's implementation, as they make it possible to assess the results achieved, exchange experience between partners and determine further steps to strengthen support for communities.

The SYLA project is aimed at strengthening communities’ capacity to respond to emergencies, developing local preparedness mechanisms and increasing the resilience of the population. It is being implemented by the URCS in partnership with the Danish and German Red Cross societies, ACTED and IMPACT, with financial support from the European Union.