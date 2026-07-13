Zelenskyy expects FREYJA system to become operational within a year

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed hope that the FREYJA anti-ballistic missile system will become operational within the next 12 months.

The president stated during a meeting of the Anti-Ballistic Coalition in France on Monday that he hoped to see FREYJA in action within the next year. He noted that the threat of ballistic missiles worldwide would only continue to grow as a major consequence of the wars waged by Russia and Iran, making the reality of the FREYJA system essential.

According to Zelenskyy, Europe must ramp up its capabilities in missile defense, given that the need for protection against ballistic missiles currently outstrips existing capacities. He explained that their projections pointed to an increase in ballistic missiles globally, meaning anti-ballistic capabilities must, at the very least, be sufficient to match that threat. He added that Europe had the potential to become a global leader in producing high-quality anti-ballistic systems free from political dependency.

The president further emphasized that European nations would be able to independently determine the required number of such systems and their deployment locations. This, he noted, would create a strategically new security environment for the continent, with every European system contributing its own strength and providing a strategic foundation for defense across various parts of Europe.