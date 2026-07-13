Kyiv fare hike to drive up prices, acts as landmine under central government – political analyst

The nearly fourfold increase in public transport fares in Kyiv, scheduled for July 15, will trigger social issues in the city and essentially plants a social landmine under the country's central government, political expert Kostiantyn Matviienko is convinced.

"Starting from the 15th, transit fares in Kyiv are set to increase from UAH 8 to UAH 30. In my view, this is a social crime against Kyiv residents, against businesses in Kyiv, and against the middle class. Increasing transportation costs immediately drives up prices for everything, yet people have no money," Matviyenko noted in an exclusive comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

He emphasized that while Kyiv City State Administration formally operates within the executive chain of command under the government, it informally answers to the President's vertical.

"Not a single peep: neither the government nor the Office of the President is saying anything regarding the fact that such a social landmine is being planted under the central government. Remember the 'cardboard protests'? [An anti-corruption protest action on Independence Square in downtown Kyiv in November 2025]. They arose from a far less economically significant reason than what awaits us now," the expert said.

He expressed hope that in the event of a government reshuffle, a new cabinet—which could potentially be led by the current Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, Serhiy Koretski – would work on addressing this issue. "I very much hope it will, but I am not certain. We will see who becomes the Minister of Social Policy, who becomes the Minister of Economy, and who becomes the Minister of Finance. A major shake-up is expected there," Matviyenko noted.