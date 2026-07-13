Environmental community calls for restoration of Environment Ministry as separate agency

The environmental community and the Greenpeace Ukraine office are calling on the Cabinet of Ministers to reinstate the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources as a separate, independent institution during the announced government reshuffle.

As noted in the organization's statement on Facebook on Monday, the dissolution of the Ministry of Environmental Protection in July 2025 has weakened the country's environmental policy. According to Greenpeace Ukraine, having a separate, powerful agency is crucial for public health, for documenting environmental crimes committed by the Russian Federation, for post-war environmental restoration, and for Ukraine's fulfillment of its obligations within the framework of European integration.

"The fact that Ukraine does not have a separate Ministry of the Environment is a significant setback both for our natural environment and for European integration. Environmental protection in Ukraine must be a full-fledged component of state policy and implement a significant portion of European integration reforms, and this requires a separate, independent, and powerful institution," the publication said citing Director of the Greenpeace Ukraine office Natalia Hozak.

As previously reported, a Cabinet reshuffle is underway in Ukraine. According to information from political circles, among the changes under discussion is the restoration of a separate Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine by separating it from the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

In 2019, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food was merged into the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture of Ukraine. At the end of 2020, the government decided to reinstate the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, and starting in 2021, the ministry resumed operations as a separate central executive body. In July 2025, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy was reorganized, and its functions were transferred to the newly established Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.