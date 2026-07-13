First underground kindergarten opens in Pisochyn, Kharkiv region

An underground kindergarten designed to accommodate 260 children has begun operating in Pisochyn, according to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

"More than 250 enrollment applications have already been submitted to the institution. This confirms just how necessary such projects are," Syniehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, this is the first underground kindergarten in Ukraine. The protective structure features eight classrooms, a medical station, a dining room, restrooms, and showers. The underground section of the kindergarten is connected to the above-ground buildings via secure passageways, allowing children to move to the shelter without going outside. The facility is equipped with an elevator and threshold-free access to all rooms. The structure is powered by two centralized power sources and two generators located inside and outside the building.

Syniehubov noted that the above-ground part of the kindergarten had also been reconstructed: the facade was insulated, the roof and windows were replaced, and the group rooms were renovated.

"A separate component of the project was the opening of Ukraine's first special group for children with special educational needs. All necessary specialists and premises have been prepared. The project cost totaled UAH 168 million, funded by budgets of various levels (state, regional, and local)," Syniehubov stated.



