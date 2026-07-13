Rada to consider Svyrydenko's resignation at next meeting – Arakhamia

The Verkhovna Rada will consider Yuliia Svyrydenko's letter of resignation at its next meeting, according to David Arakhamia, the chairman of the "Servant of the People" faction.

"The Verkhovna Rada will consider Yuliya Svyrydenko's resignation letter at the next meeting. We thank Yuliya Anatoliivna for her work heading the government during the most difficult times. I am confident that her experience will definitely benefit the state where reinforcement is needed," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Arakhamia also voiced support for the directions of strategy change outlined by the president. "We in parliament support the directions of political strategy change outlined by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukraine is at a new stage of the struggle for independence; we see our combat capabilities growing, but at the same time, we need to strengthen from within, implement resilience plans, and respond more quickly to challenges such as attacks on gas stations, shelling of border territories, and strikes on infrastructure," he wrote.

Furthermore, Arakhamia drew attention to the importance of "working with partners, our neighbors."

"Some areas need to be preserved, some strengthened, and some require a new foundation. This dictates the necessity for changes in a broad context. To achieve this, we as people's deputies must provide the necessary decisions and regulatory framework. I am confident that the parliament will handle its job and our state will become even stronger, especially now when pressure on the enemy is increasing, and our allies and partners have restored their faith in Ukraine's ability to win," he emphasized.