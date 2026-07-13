Parliament receives Svyrydenko's resignation letter – Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rade of Ukraine has received a letter of resignation from the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yuliia Svyrydenko, according to the Chairman of the Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Stefanchuk announced on Facebook on Monday that the parliament would consider the matter in the near future in accordance with the established procedure. He thanked Svyrydenko for her work leading the government during an extraordinarily difficult time for the nation, noting her contribution to strengthening the economy, supporting the people, and advancing the country toward the European Union. He also wished her success in her future endeavors.