Enemy shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region kills onr, injures nine – official

One person has been killed and nine others sustained injuries during the day as a result of Russian shelling of settlements across the region, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

The regional chief reported on Telegram that in the Synelnykove district, Russian forces had struck Vasylkivka, Raivka, and Petropavlivka communities, killing a 73-year-old man and injuring three other men. In Nikopol area, a 40-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, while two women, aged 26 and 57, were hospitalized in moderate condition. Another 50-year-old man was set to receive outpatient treatment.

According to updated information, an morning attack in Novopillia community of the Kryvyi Rih district had also injured two men, aged 42 and 49. Both were hospitalized, with medics assessing their condition as moderate.

In total, the enemy attacked three districts of the region more than 50 times throughout the day using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. Hanzha noted that the strikes had caused widespread destruction and damage to residential housing, infrastructure, and industrial enterprises.