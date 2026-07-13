Zelenskyy on anti-ballistic coalition: More air defense increases chances of forcing Putin to negotiating table

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that strengthening Ukraine's anti-ballistic capabilities is one of the key factors for ending the war, and thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for organizing the first meeting of the European Anti-Ballistic Coalition.

"Strong and sufficient anti-ballistic capabilities are needed to end Russia's war against Ukraine. They are no less important than diplomatic or economic pressure on Russia's war economy or active operations on the front lines. The more means Ukraine has to shoot down Russian ballistic missiles, the higher the likelihood that Putin will come to the negotiating table, because his last argument in this war will no longer work," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for organizing the first meeting of the European Anti-Ballistic Coalition.

"I am grateful to President Macron for organizing and hosting the first meeting of the European Anti-Ballistic Coalition. I also thank the national security advisors and heads of defense companies who have gathered here today," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the work on the joint Freya system is not intended to replace existing air defense systems.

"Our work on the joint Freya system is not intended to replace existing systems. It is a way to supplement our defense, create a reliable shield over all of Europe, and do all of this faster and more cost-effectively," the president said.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom announced on Monday, July 13, announced the creation of an Integrated Ballistic Missile Defense Coalition.

"We, the leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, recognizing the growing threat posed by ballistic missiles and the increasing importance of defense capabilities for the security of the European continent, today announce the launch of an exclusively defensive coalition on missile defense. We express our support for its flagship project, which is to work at a rapid pace to develop missile defense capabilities," reads a statement on the Élysée Palace website.

The leaders emphasize that they recognize Ukraine's unique experience gained in defending against Russian aggression. Thus, through this Declaration, European countries aim to establish common operational requirements, joint technical working groups, clear governance mechanisms, and a roadmap for achieving the Coalition's initial operational capabilities – in accordance with the countries' constitutional arrangements and international obligations.