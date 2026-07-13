Ukraine, nine countries announce creation of anti-ballistic coalition

Ukraine, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom on Monday, July 13, announced the creation of the Integrated Anti-Ballistic Defense Coalition.

"We, the leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom recognizing the growing threat posed by ballistic missiles and the increasing importance of defence capabilities for the security of the European continent, announce today the initiation of the establishment of a purely defensive Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition. We express our support for its Flagship Project to work at pace to develop an Anti-Ballistic capability," the statement on the website of the Élysée Palace reads.

According to the declaration, the leaders believe that the defense of Europe requires a global integrated missile defense architecture solution to deter and overcome future missile threats – developed through collective efforts, technological openness, and trusted industrial cooperation.

" It will complement existing ballistic missile defence systems, including sovereign European solutions already acquired, or to be acquired by participating countries. By bringing together our defence industrial base, our research, and our operational experience, we aim to build a shared antiballistic missile capacity for Europe and support relevant contributory activities. We do this not against any people, but in defence of our own," the statement reads.

The leaders emphasize that they recognize the unique experience Ukraine has gained in defending against Russian aggression. Thus, through this Declaration, European nations aim to establish common operational requirements, joint technical working groups, clear governance mechanisms, and a roadmap to achieve the Coalition’s initial operational capabilities – in accordance with the nations’ constitutional arrangements and international obligations.

"We will seek to support joint research and development activities under the Flagship Project, including by exploring appropriate opportunities for funding and promote enhanced data and information exchange," the declaration states.

The founding members of the Coalition are Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

It is noted that the Coalition remains open to other countries that share its principles and objectives.

On July 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the first meeting dedicated to the project of the Ukrainian anti-ballistic system "Freya" would take place in France in the coming days.