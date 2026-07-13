EU, Ukraine prepare for winter in view of possible Russian attacks on power grid

The European Union and Ukraine have begun preparations for the coming winter in light of possible Russian attacks on the Ukrainian power grid.

European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas announced this on Monday in Brussels at a press conference following the conclusion of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

Kallas said that together with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, she had discussed the situation on the battlefield and ways to strengthen Ukraine’s energy resilience.

According to her, Russia is likely to attack Ukraine’s power grid again next winter, so preparations are under way. She noted that Ukraine needs generators, spare parts and funding for repairs.

Kallas also said that air defense remained the top priority. She added that she had called on EU member states with available stockpiles to provide them to Ukraine. According to the High Representative, the U.S. decision to allow Kyiv to manufacture Patriot missiles under license was a positive step, even though it would take time.