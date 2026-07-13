Kallas: no consensus yet on 21st Russia sanctions package, though quite close

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas has noted the lack of consensus regarding the introduction of the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, expressing hope for its adoption in the near future.

She made the announcement on Monday in Brussels during a press conference following a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

The High Representative expressed regret that an agreement on the 21st package had not yet been reached, though she noted that they were quite close. She explained that member states had different reasons for their positions, adding that intense discussions had taken place that day with a call to focus on ending the war by exerting more pressure on Russia.

Kallas emphasized that the best outcome for the economies of the EU member states would be for the war to end. She elaborated that pressure needed to be intensified even further to achieve this, while simultaneously helping Ukraine, so that Russia would realize it must sit down at the negotiating table. She noted that a window of opportunity existed because Ukraine was currently in a stronger position and Russia was in a weaker position than before, stressing the need to accept short-term pain for long-term benefit.

The High Representative also mentioned that work was ongoing regarding an entry ban for former combatants who posed a risk to their own security, asserting that such dangerous individuals should not be allowed to come to Europe.