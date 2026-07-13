Sybiha on Paris summit: focus on Ukraine's anti-ballistic capabilities, Coalition of the Willing

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, who will join the proceedings of the "Coalition of the Willing" summit in Paris, spoke about the main issues to be considered at the event.

"The agenda today is focused on strengthening Ukraine’s defense, in particular anti-ballistic capabilities, developing the Coalition of the Willing, and coordinating further steps with our closest partners to increase security support for Ukraine," he wrote on the X social network on Monday.

According to him, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, he will also hold a meeting with the Director-General of UNESCO to discuss further cooperation on protecting Ukraine’s cultural heritage and developing our strategic partnership with this organization.

"From Brussels to Paris, we continue to work with our partners to accelerate decision-making that strengthens Ukraine’s defense, resilience, and European future," Andriy Sybiha emphasized.

As reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with Olena Zelenska, arrived on a visit to Paris to participate in the "Coalition of the Willing" summit and to initiate a new "anti-ballistic coalition." The head of state will present the Ukrainian anti-ballistic program (Project Freya). The goal is to bring together state leaders, security advisors, and European defense companies to build a new missile defense system.

According to media reports, between 25 and 35 heads of state and government will take part in the meeting, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. For the first time, Moldova and North Macedonia will join the Coalition of the Willing.