Zelenskyy discusses priorities with Macron ahead of Coalition of the Willing meeting, awards him Order of Freedom

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss, in particular, priorities ahead of the meeting of the Anti-Ballistic Coalition and the Coalition of the Willing, and presented him with the Order of Freedom.

"A productive meeting– we discussed priorities ahead of the meeting of the Anti-Ballistic Coalition and the Coalition of the Willing, as well as bilateral cooperation. The relations between our countries have truly reached a strategic level, and in many ways, this is precisely thanks to the personal efforts of President Macron. Today, I thanked Emmanuel for his help and support throughout these years and honored Mr. President, a true friend of Ukraine, with the Order of Freedom," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy and Macron also discussed the frontline situation and Ukraine’s needs for defense against Russian attacks.

"It is important to strengthen Ukraine, reinforce our air defense, and accelerate our European anti-ballistic capabilities. France possesses exactly the capabilities and powerful technologies needed to help. We will work on this together with our allies," Zelenskyy emphasized.