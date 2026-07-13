EU sets up group to coordinate release of Ukrainian civilians illegally held by Russia – Kallas

European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas says the EU has established an informal group to coordinate international efforts aimed at securing the release of Ukrainian civilians unlawfully detained in territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

She announced this on Monday in Brussels at a press conference following the conclusion of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

Kallas said the EU officials have established a new informal group to coordinate international efforts for the release of illegally detained Ukrainian civilians.

According to the High Representative, the fate of Ukrainian civilian detainees was discussed during a breakfast meeting before the EU Council session.

She said thousands of people were being unlawfully detained in Russian prisons, particularly in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, adding that evidence of torture, sexual violence and the complete denial of basic rights was shocking. Kallas said the testimonies heard during the meeting were a powerful reminder that behind every statistic there was a human life.

Kallas also said the EU continued to demand accountability. According to her, ministers adopted sanctions targeting the Russian prison system and agreed to increase support for non-governmental organizations assisting victims and their families.