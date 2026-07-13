Zelenskyy arrives at Coalition of Willing meeting in Paris

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which is taking place in Paris on Monday.

This was reported by foreign media outlets.

As previously reported, on July 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the first meeting dedicated to the Ukrainian anti-ballistic system project "Freya" would take place in France in the coming days, with plans to involve heads of state and defense companies. "This project is our anti-ballistic system, which is intended to be an equivalent for shooting down ballistic targets, an equivalent to the Patriot system, but one that is mass-produced and more affordable. This objective was formulated by me and our manufacturers. It is a European model. Our first meeting on this matter will take place in France. It will happen in the near future," he said.

According to media reports, between 25 and 35 heads of state and government will participate in the meeting, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Moldova and North Macedonia will join the Coalition of the Willing for the first time.

The following day, the leaders will take part in the Bastille Day celebrations in France, which will include 500 coalition military personnel, including active-duty Ukrainian soldiers, who will march through Paris alongside a joint flyover by fighter jets piloted by French and Ukrainian pilots.