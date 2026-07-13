Integration of Ukraine's defense industry into European defense technology base should become one of EU's priorities - Rada chairman

The integration of Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex into the European defense technology base should become one of the European Union’s priorities, stated Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"Ukraine’s security is an integral part of the security of all of Europe. I met with Andrius Kubilius, the European Union Commissioner for Defence and Space. I emphasized that Ukraine is no longer just a recipient of aid but also a key producer of modern defence technologies. Our defence industry is capable of producing more weapons – faster and more efficiently, so its integration into the European defence technology base should be one of the EU’s priorities," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to him, during the meeting, the discussion focused on strengthening Ukraine’s air and missile defense, in particular the need for additional Patriot, SAMP/T, NASAMS, and IRIS-T systems and a sufficient number of missiles for them.

"We discussed artillery, long-range weapons, electronic warfare systems, and unmanned technologies separately. We also discussed tightening sanctions against Russia and closing off routes to circumvent them," the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament noted.

Stefanchuk emphasized that Ukraine today defends Europe’s eastern flank, and its combat experience, technology, and production capabilities are already shaping a new European security architecture.

He also thanked Kubilius for his personal support for Ukraine and consistent leadership in strengthening European defence.