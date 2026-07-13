Prosecutor General Kravchenko names law enforcement priorities: international cases to child protection

Certain criminal proceedings, including the assassination attempt in Monaco and the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, are under the close attention of international partners, and their professional and objective investigation is crucial for protecting Ukraine’s reputation and trust in state institutions, stated Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko during a coordination meeting of law enforcement agency heads.

"Today, not only internal security depends on the quality of the law enforcement system’s work. Ukraine’s international authority also depends on it. There are criminal proceedings whose progress is being closely monitored by our international partners. These include, in particular, the case regarding the assassination attempt in Monaco and the investigation into the circumstances of the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage. Our task is to ensure a professional, objective, and impartial investigation of every such case," he reported on Telegram.

Kravchenko emphasized that such investigations are important for protecting Ukraine’s reputation and trust in Ukrainian state institutions.

The Prosecutor General also noted that war crimes remain an absolute priority.

"We cannot predict where a Russian missile will strike tomorrow. We cannot always protect people from the strike itself. But we are data-bound to do everything to ensure that the consequences of these attacks do not become even more horrific due to official negligence or irresponsibility. This is precisely why the investigation into the tragedy in Vyshneve is a matter of principle for me," he stressed.

Kravchenko emphasized that if it is established that officials, through their decisions or inaction, allowed avoidable consequences to occur, each of them must be held accountable.

He also highlighted the protection of children as a separate priority.

"No child facing an obvious threat should be left without the protection of the state. Where the inaction of officials leads to tragedies, a principled legal evaluation will follow," he added.

Furthermore, Kravchenko underscored the critical importance of combating crimes against the foundations of national security, corruption, organized crime, offenses in the budgetary, economic, and cyber spheres, as well as illicit schemes for evasion of mobilization.