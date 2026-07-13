Another man wounded as a result of enemy guided aerial bomb attack on Zaporizhia – official

The number of wounded due to the Russian guided aerial bomb strike on Zaporizhia and the surrounding district has increased to three, reported Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"Another man has been wounded as a result of the enemy’s guided aerial bomb attack on Zaporizhia and Zaporizhia district. Currently, medical assistance has been required for three victims," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Fedorov reported that the attack destroyed and damaged private houses, outbuildings, and garden cottages. Fires broke out. Rescuers, medics, and law enforcement officers are working at the scenes. Necessary assistance is being provided to all the victims.

As reported earlier, the enemy launched four strikes on Zaporizhia.