Ukraine joins North Atlantic Council statement condemning Russia's malicious cyber activity

Ukraine has joined the statement of the North Atlantic Council condemning the malicious actions of Russia against NATO members in cyberspace, identifying them as violations of international law, as well as internationally recognized norms and principles of responsible state behavior in cyberspace, the press service of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO reported.

"Today, Ukraine joins the North Atlantic Council Statement condemning Russia’s malicious cyber activities. The statement was adopted following a meeting of the North Atlantic Council," the press service reported on its Facebook page on Monday.

The statement emphasizes that Russia’s malicious cyber activities directed against NATO members constitute a violation of international law, as well as internationally recognized norms and principles of responsible state behavior in cyberspace. Members of the Alliance reaffirmed their readiness to take decisive collective measures to counter cyber threats originating from Russia.

The statement also reiterates the commitment of NATO members to further strengthen support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, particularly in the field of cybersecurity.

For its part, Ukraine, drawing on its long-standing experience in countering Russian aggression and hybrid threats, is ready to deepen cooperation with its partners in the area of cybersecurity, share its knowledge and practical experience, and contribute to strengthening our collective resilience against cyber threats.

"Ukraine particularly welcomes the synchronized ‘triple blow of sanctions’ against Russia’s malicious cyber activities: the simultaneous introduction of harsh restrictive measures by the United Kingdom and the European Union, alongside the adoption of the North Atlantic Council statement condemning the criminal actions of Russia in cyberspace," the Mission’s press release underscores.