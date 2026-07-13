Unused rides at old rates to be transferred to transport card wallet Sept 15 – Kyiv Digital

Funds for unused rides in Kyiv’s public transport purchased at old rates will be transferred to the transport card wallet by September 15, according to Kyiv Digital app.

"Starting July 15, the cost of travel in the metro, buses, trolleybuses, trams, and the funicular will change. Remaining rides must be used by September 15. On September 15, the funds for unused rides will be transferred to the transport card wallet. For example: if 10 rides worth UAH 6.5 each remain on the card, UAH 65 will be transferred to the wallet," the app’s notification states.

As reported earlier, new fares for a single trip on public transport will come into effect in Kyiv on July 15– a ride in the metro, bus, tram, trolleybus, and funicular will cost UAH 30. At the same time, discounts are provided depending on the number of rides purchased: 1–9 rides – UAH 30 each; 10–19 – UAH 28.90; 20–29 – UAH 27.80; 30–39 – UAH 26.60; 40–49 – UAH 25.50; 50 rides – UAH 25 each. Starting August 1, a ticket priced at UAH 60 will also be available, allowing an unlimited number of transfers within 90 minutes.