Defense Ministry increases drones cleared for frontline use by nearly a third in H1

In the first half of 2026, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine increased the number of drones codified and cleared for use in the Defense Forces by 30% – to 413 – compared to the same period in 2025, and by 73% compared to the same period in 2024, the ministry’s press service reported.

"The Ministry of Defense has codified and cleared for use in the Defense Forces of Ukraine a record number of unmanned aerial systems since the beginning of the year. This is 30% more than in the same period of 2025 and 73% more than in the same period in 2024," the ministry said in a Telegram post on Monday.

It is reported that among the codified UAS, strike drones of the copter type, fiber-optic drones, and front-strike drones are the most prevalent. The Ministry of Defense listed the names of some of the new drones, including BabaBoom, "OPToslon," "Kharyok," and "Bilyi Vovk" (White Wolf).