Every third school in Ukraine joins Mriia

Some 4,300 schools have already connected to the Mriia educational platform, the platform reported.

"4,300 schools. Over 640,000 users. Thousands of hours that teachers were able to dedicate to children instead of paperwork," the platform said in a message on Telegram.

As reported, in February 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers ordered to ensure the use of the Mriia mobile application in the educational process by institutions of general secondary education starting from the 2024/2025 academic year. In June 2024, beta testing of the application kicked off. On September 2, it became known that the first 40 schools in Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions and Kyiv joined the Mriia application, and in total there were already over 100,000 users in it.

At the end of October 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers expanded the Mriia educational platform to preschool education. In May 2026, the Mriia.Preschool pilot project started in 40 preschool education institutions of Ukraine.

In mid-November 2025, the Out-of-School section appeared on the educational platform, where more than 6,000 clubs are listed.