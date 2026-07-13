Commissioner for Fundamental Rights of Hungary arrives in Ukraine

Commissioner for Fundamental Rights of Hungary Juhász Imre has arrived in Ukraine, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets announced, noting that among the main issues for discussion are the protection of equal rights and freedoms, the rights of national minorities, and European integration.

"We begin a busy day of joint work with a meeting at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. I am glad to welcome my colleague to Ukraine – Dr. Juhász Imre, Commissioner for Fundamental Rights of Hungary," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

As Lubinets reported, the parties plan to discuss "issues that are particularly relevant today: the protection of equal rights and freedoms, the rights of national minorities (communities), political and religious views, European integration, and deepening cooperation between our institutions."

According to Lubinets, the readiness for dialogue is there. "We are working for a joint result," he added.

The Ukrainian ombudsman also reported that together with his Hungarian counterpart, they laid flowers to the Defenders of Ukraine on the territory of the Kalvaria historical and memorial complex, as well as to the Memorial Sign to the heroes of the 1956 Hungarian liberation struggle and victims of communist dictatorships. "Memory must unite," Lubinets is convinced.