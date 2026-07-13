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Number of dead due to Russian attack on foreign vessel in Odesa region rises to 5 – Regional Military Administration

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Number of dead due to Russian attack on foreign vessel in Odesa region rises to 5 – Regional Military Administration
Photo: State Emergency Service

Two more dead became known due to the Russian attack on a Togo-flagged vessel in one of the ports of Odesa region, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported.

"Unfortunately, during the liquidation of the fire on the commercial vessel that was attacked by a Russian drone, the bodies of two more dead were discovered. Thus, the number of victims of the enemy attack rose to five. Another ten people were injured. All the dead and injured are crew members," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, three dead and 10 wounded were reported.

#odesa #vessel #russian_attack
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