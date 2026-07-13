Five protocols drawn up on language law violation by Odesa Regional Drama Theater – language ombudsman

Representative of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Anna Nerush drew up five protocols on administrative offenses based on results of state control measures over the application of the state language in the Odesa Regional Academic Drama Theater.

"The basis was a complaint filed after public resonance around the cancellation of a student production of Mykola Kulish’s play ‘Myna Mazaylo’. Audio recordings of the meeting of the Theater’s Artistic Council and meetings with its management, which in particular recorded the use of a non-state language, were attached to the complaint," the message says.

It is noted that during processing of the materials, it was established that the audio recordings contain not only information regarding a possible violation of language legislation, but also statements that may require a separate legal assessment.

In this regard, Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Olena Ivanovska sent corresponding materials to the Security Service of Ukraine for consideration and response within its competence.

In particular, the appeal notes that certain recorded statements may require verification for the presence of signs of a criminal offense.

"Within the framework of state control, the commissioner twice applied to the theater with a request to provide explanations and materials necessary for conducting the check. At the same time, the theater refused to provide the requested information," the Secretariat added.

Thus, based on the results of consideration of the materials of state control, the representative of the commissioner drew up: a protocol against the acting director – artistic director of the theater under Article 188-53 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses – for failure to comply with the lawful requirements of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language; four protocols against members of the Artistic Council of the theater for violation of the requirements of Article 12 of the law "On Ensuring the Functioning of Ukrainian as the State Language".

"During the consideration of the materials, members of the Artistic Council explained the use of the Russian language by the fact that the applicant allegedly requested this. At the same time, the applicant denied this, and Article 12 of the law does not provide for the possibility of switching to a non-state language during meetings, gatherings, or other work communication in a communal institution at the request of another person," the message says.

As reported, in June, based on the results of an on-site inspection of the Odesa theater, four protocols on administrative offenses in the sphere of application of the state language were drawn up.