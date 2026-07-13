Ukraine to present Anti-Ballistic Program to partners in France – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will present the Anti-Ballistic Program to partners in France and discuss the creation of a new system of defense against ballistic threats, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The main priority is anti-ballistics. We will present our Anti-Ballistic Program to partners and for the first time hold a meeting at the level of leaders, national security advisors, and defense companies of countries that can contribute with concrete things to the construction of a new anti-ballistic system," Zelenskyy reported on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the president, important negotiations will also take place in France, which may open additional opportunities for Ukraine to strengthen its defense.

In addition, Zelenskyy will hold a meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron and participate in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

"We will work to provide a new dynamic to this format," the president noted.

Also within the framework of the visit, Ukrainian servicemen will participate in a military parade on the occasion of France’s national holiday – Bastille Day. First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska will hold a meeting with the Director-General of UNESCO, during which the parties will discuss the development of strategic partnership and expansion of cooperation.