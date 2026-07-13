Zelenskyy arrives in Paris – presidential advisor

The Ukrainian delegation led by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Paris.

This was reported to journalists by Presidential Advisor on Communications Dmytro Lytvyn.

As reported earlier, on July 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the first meeting dedicated to the Ukrainian anti-ballistic system project Freya would take place in France in the coming days, with plans to involve state leaders and defense companies in its participation. "This project is our anti-ballistic system, which should be an analogue for shooting down ballistic targets, an analogue of Patriot, but of a more mass-produced and cheaper system. This task was formulated by me and our manufacturers. This is a European model. Our first meeting in this direction will be in France. This will be in the near future," he said.

According to media reports, from 25 to 35 heads of state and government, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, will participate in the meeting. For the first time, Moldova and North Macedonia will join the Coalition of the Willing.

The next day, the leaders will participate in the celebration of Bastille Day in France, which will feature 500 coalition servicemen, including active Ukrainian soldiers, who will march through Paris along with a joint flyover of fighter jets piloted by pilots of France and Ukraine.