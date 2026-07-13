Zelenskyy on murder of two residents of Kalynivka in Kyiv region: 10 people detained, including former commander of 155th brigade

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed detention of former commander of 155th brigade involved in resonant murder of two civilian residents of Kalynivka village (Kyiv region).

"Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported on detention of another person from group that brutally murdered two residents of Kalynivka village in Kyiv region. Terrible tragedy, and all those guilty of it will be brought to fair justice. Already 10 people are detained. These are, unfortunately, servicemen and former commander of 155th brigade. Everything done by them will be thoroughly verified," he wrote on Telegram.

The president emphasized that "establishing the full truth and bringing all those guilty to justice is a need for the entire country."

"Today, the head of the region, together with the chief of the regional police, also spoke with the community of Kalynivka. It is important that people are helping to protect justice for the Moseychuk family. Everything promised to the people during this communication must be implemented in full," the president accented.

The Prosecutor General’s Office clarified to Interfax-Ukraine that former commander of 155th brigade Stanislav Luchanov was detained in Kyiv. "On July 10, Luchanov was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 146, Part 3 of Article 27, Paragraphs 1, 3, 9, 12 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unlawful deprivation of liberty and intentional murder – IF-U)," the agency noted.

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko noted on his Telegram channel on Monday that the police detained the 10th suspect in the murder of two brothers in Kyiv region.

"A terrible crime. The resonance it caused launched a public discussion regarding the behavior of certain servicemen in the rear. It is unacceptable to resolve conflicts using bandit methods. And at the same time – it is unacceptable for such cases to cast a shadow over those who protect us from the bloody enemy at the front," the minister emphasized.

According to Klymenko, operatives, criminal analysts, and police investigators of Kyiv region processed dozens of video surveillance cameras, analyzed vehicle movement routes, established the vehicles used, and gathered evidence that allowed recreating the chronology of the crime step by step.

"Investigations do not take place live on air, not everything can be spoken about immediately. Scale work was conducted by the police jointly with the prosecutor’s office, and it yielded results – the detention of an organized criminal group," he said.

Klymenko also reported that the chief of police of Kyiv region Andriy Rubel and the head of the Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk also met with the residents of the community where this tragic crime occurred. "The security of the country begins with security in communities. This area of work must always be under the personal control of police leaders at all levels," the minister noted.