URCS assists victims after Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) assisted victims of another Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia.

"The team of the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Zaporizhia region promptly arrived at the site of the hit and, together with rescuers and other emergency services, provided necessary assistance to the victims," URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

Volunteers conducted a check of houses and the surrounding territory to search for victims. They provided first aid to the wounded and psychological support to people who were in a state of acute stress reaction as a result of the shelling.

Currently, the Zaporizhia regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is distributing humanitarian aid to the victims.

As reported, Russian occupiers launched a strike on a residential building in Zaporizhia overnight. Two people were killed and 11 more were injured, including two, one of whom is a minor, hospitalized in serious condition.