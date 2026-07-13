Bornyakov declares UAH 49.3 mln income from Belizean company

Acting Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Oleksandr Bornyakov has declared UAH 49,270,870 in income from a company based in Belize.

According to a notification on significant changes in property status in 2026, the date of receiving the income is indicated as July 1, and the source of income is Bosfor Ventures Ltd, which is registered in Belize. The type of income is specified as other.

In his declaration for 2020, Bornyakov was listed as the ultimate beneficial owner of Bosfor Ventures Ltd.

According to his declaration for 2025, Bornyakov was listed as the owner of the following securities: 50,000 shares (nominal value of UAH 29.25) of Epica Assets Limited, 50,000 shares (nominal value of UAH 29.25) of Epica Investment Limited, 179,524 shares (nominal value of UAH 34.56) of Epica Assets Public Company Limited, 1,000 shares (nominal value of UAH 45.95) of Star Wise Management LTD, and 1,042 shares of Vaneck.

As reported, Bornyakov declared UAH 16.4 million in income for 2025.