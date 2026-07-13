Senator Graham death results from cardiovascular disease – conclusion

The sudden death of US Senator Lindsey Graham was caused by a heart problem, the senator’s office reports, citing the results of a preliminary examination by the District of Columbia medical examiner. At the same time, it is emphasized that the politician’s death certificate has not yet been issued.

The preliminary findings released by Graham’s office showed that his death was caused by "aortic dissection resulting from arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease."

"The death certificate is pending until all toxicological and microscopic studies are completed, at which time the death certificate will be updated to reflect the cause of death and properly classify the manner of death," the statement adds.

As reported, US Senator Lindsey Graham died as a result of a sudden short-term illness, the senator’s office reported, a statement from which was posted on Graham’s profile on the X platform on Sunday. Death occurred the day after the politician’s return from another trip to Ukraine, where he discussed legislative initiatives on strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences over the sudden death of the senator.