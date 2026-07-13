Zelenskyy on overnight shelling: Ukraine needs more air defense, Russia more pressure

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a number of meetings with partners on strengthening Ukrainian air defense and sanctions pressure on Russia.

"Today Russians again targeted completely civilian objects – ordinary passenger buses in Odesa, ordinary residential buildings in Zaporizhia, an ordinary hospital in Kharkiv Oblast. Every day of such war of Russia against life only proves the correctness of supporting Ukraine from all points of view: defensive, political, and simply human. And everyone in the world sees it – they see that Ukraine needs more air defense, more protection of life, and that the Russian leadership went mad because of the war and completely irrationally refuses to end the war," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Monday.

The head of state emphasized at the same time that pressure on Russia must work. "New sanctions against Russia, new support packages for Ukraine, new projects – like our European anti-ballistic project FREYJA – all this must work. Thank you to everyone who helps. In the near future, there will be meetings and negotiations that should strengthen our defense," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, overnight Monday, Ukrainian defense forces neutralized 123 out of 134 enemy drones, as well as three out of three Kh-59/69 air missiles launched by the enemy; however, hits of six strike drones were recorded at five locations, and the fall of debris from downed enemy targets occurred at four locations. Over the day, defense forces eliminated 1,600 occupiers, five tanks, 58 artillery systems, three armored vehicles, 1,734 UAVs, as well as 499 vehicles and special equipment of the enemy.