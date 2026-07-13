Ukraine air defense shoots down 123 of 134 enemy UAVs and all 3 Kh-59/69 air missiles overnight, hits of 6 strike drones recorded

Overnight Monday, Ukrainian defense forces neutralized 123 out of 134 enemy drones, as well as three out of three Kh-59/69 air-guided missiles launched by the enemy; however, hits of six strike drones were recorded at five locations, and the fall of debris from downed enemy targets occurred at four locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"As of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 3 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 123 enemy UAVs of Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country… The attack continues, several enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety rules!", the statement says.

In total, overnight July 13, starting from 18:00 on July 12, the enemy attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of occupied Crimea and 134 strike UAVs of Shahed type, including jet-powered ones, Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parodiya" type decoy drones from Russian Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, as well as occupied Donetsk, Hvardiyske, and Chauda.

The efficiency of the air defense operation was about 92%.

As reported, Russia delivered the previous massive strike on Ukraine overnight June 2, when 602 out of 656 drones and 40 out of 73 missiles were neutralized, and hits were recorded at 38 locations. The occupiers launched the most massive strike over the day of May 13-14 using 1,428 strike UAVs, of which air defense neutralized 1,362, bringing the efficiency of air defense against UAVs to 95.38%.

The highest percentage of neutralized drones and missiles was recorded overnight July 9, when 718 drones and missiles out of 729 launched by the occupiers were neutralized, yielding an efficiency of about 96.9%.