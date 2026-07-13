Cabinet resignation internal affair of Ukraine, important to continue reforms - Kallas

High Representative of the European Union Kaja Kallas notes that the formation of a government in Ukraine is an internal affair of the state, and emphasized the importance of continuing reforms necessary for Ukraine’s advancement on the path to the European Union.

On Monday in Brussels, arriving at the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, she commented on recent events in Ukraine related to the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"Of course, the formation of a government is an internal political affair of everyone. For us, of course, it is important to have our interlocutors so that we can continue working. It is also important for us that work on reforms continues because we also want to advance the enlargement agenda, and therefore we also need to see that Ukraine is carrying out reforms on its side," Kallas said.