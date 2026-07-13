Kallas hopes for adoption of sanctions list with 250 individuals, work on 21st sanctions package continues

High Representative of the European Union Kaja Kallas hopes that the EU Foreign Affairs Council will include another 250 individuals involved in Russia’s attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine in the sanctions list and continue work on the 21st sanctions package.

"Today we hope that we will agree on 250 individuals. We are also working on the 21st sanctions package, on which we do not yet have agreements. This is the largest number of listings we have done so far. This is also a reaction to the recent attacks by Russia on the civilian population," she said upon arrival at the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

According to Kallas, the list of 250 individuals includes "different people, individuals who were engaged in various activities." "So it is a huge list. I hope that we can adopt it today," she added.

Speaking about the prospects for the adoption of the 21st sanctions package, the High Representative noted that as of today, some open questions still remain. "But we are working to reach an agreement," she said.