Heads of two state enterprises dismissed for violating ammunition storage rules – Ukroboronprom

The heads of two state-owned enterprises have been dismissed from their positions for violating legal requirements and rules for the safe storage of ammunition, Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC (the state-owned modernized successor to Ukroboronprom – IF-U) has said.

"Based on the results of a preliminary investigation, the heads of two state enterprises, for which violations of legal requirements and rules for the safe storage of ammunition were established, have been dismissed from their positions. Other officials whose actions or inaction could have led to serious consequences were also dismissed," according to a statement on the company's Facebook page.

It is reported that all those responsible, in addition to dismissal, will also face criminal liability in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine.

It is noted that UDI JSC is fully cooperating with the Security Service of Ukraine and other pre-trial investigation bodies, providing all necessary information and documents.

At the same time, a comprehensive audit of compliance with requirements regarding storage and safety when working with weapons is ongoing at all enterprises.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukroboronprom officials who allowed the placement of military warehouses in Vyshneve had been identified. They must be held accountable, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

As reported, Vyshneve suffered the most in Kyiv region from a Russian attack on the night of July 6. As a result of hits and numerous fires, buildings on five streets were destroyed, and dozens of houses and infrastructure objects were damaged. Eight dead and 29 injured were reported, as well as a temporary evacuation of 600 people ordered due to the threat of secondary detonation.