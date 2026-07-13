Zelenskyy discusses implemented tasks and additional organizational changes in defense sector with Fedorov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard a report from Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov and discussed, in particular, implemented tasks and additional organizational changes in the defense sector.

"We discussed what exactly has already been implemented in the defense sector from the defined tasks and what additional organizational changes, decisions, and agreements with partners can add strength to Ukraine. The key challenge in defense is, of course, strengthening air defense, and this especially concerns the protection of our cities and villages from Russian terror with drones of various types. The transformation of all processes in the Defense Forces of Ukraine that can support the motivation of our warriors, as well as providing combat brigades with personnel, must also be continued. We all understand the challenges," he wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy thanked Fedorov for the technological work and corresponding innovations that have already been implemented.