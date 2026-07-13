Zelenskyy discusses urgent challenges, decisions, and resources for fulfilling defined tasks with Klymenko

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard a report from Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and discussed urgent challenges, decisions, and resources for fulfilling defined tasks.

"I am grateful to Ihor personally and to everyone in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine who truly works 24/7 for the protection of our state and people. It is important that rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are always ready and acting in all our communities, doing what is necessary to protect life, providing for the units of the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian state is countering crime. Of course, there are problems, and it is not easy, but the results of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine during the full-scale war are significant. We discussed urgent challenges that require a response from our state. We also discussed what additional decisions and resources can help in fulfilling the defined tasks," he said on Telegram.