Russia loses 1,600 troops and 499 vehicles and special equipment in past 24 hours – General Staff

The Defense Forces eliminated 1,600 Russian invaders, five tanks, 58 artillery systems, three armored vehicles, 1,734 UAVs, and 499 vehicles and special equipment over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the AFU reported on Facebook on Monday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to July 13, 2026, were approximately: personnel ‒ about 1,420,690 (+1,600) persons, tanks ‒ 12,125 (+5) units, armored combat vehicles ‒ 24,931 (+3) units, artillery systems – 45,865 (+58) units, MLRS – 1,929 (+1) units, air defense systems ‒ 1,489 (+4) units, ground robotic systems ‒ 1,894 (+11) units, operational-tactical UAVs – 405,693 (+1,734) units, cruise missiles ‒ 4,896 (+7) units, vehicles and fuel tanks – 119,532 (+494) units, special equipment ‒ 4,412 (+5) units," the report says.

The data is being updated.