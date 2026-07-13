Zelenskyy extends condolences over death of former Emir of Qatar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his condolences over the death of the former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who died at the age of 74.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the former Emir of Qatar, ⁠Sheikh Hamad bin ⁠Khalifa Al Thani, who was a visionary & transformative leader for his nation & his people," he said on X on Sunday.

On behalf of the people of Ukraine, the president extended sincere condolences to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, the Al Thani family, and the people of Qatar.

"May the memory of the Father Amir remain a constant source of pride and inspire us to build strong partnerships for the benefit of our people," Zelenskyy noted.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reported the death of the Qatari sheikh.

Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani ruled Qatar from 1995 until 2013. In 2013, he handed over power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who currently heads the country.