Head of Naftogaz Serhiy Koretsky main candidate for PM

The main candidate for the position of Prime Minister of Ukraine is the head of the National Joint-Stock Company Naftogaz of Ukraine, Serhiy Koretsky.

Sources familiar with the situation told Interfax-Ukraine about planned changes in the government.

As a reminder, the report about Zelenskyy's meeting with Koretsky was the first of all the president's reports about meetings today following the news of Svyrydenko's resignation.

"The president held talks with several candidates. Koretsky is one of them. The president indeed offered him the opportunity to head the government," a source familiar with the process told the agency on condition of anonymity.

According to the source, the president saw how effectively Koretsky overcame the crisis last winter and guided the entire industry, along with Naftogaz, through one of the most difficult years.

"Serhiy managed to build a correct and effective strategy and establish constructive relations with Western partners. Thanks to this, he attracted enough funds and purchased enough gas to get through the winter," the source noted.

At the same time, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, published a forecast regarding the likely composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers, also assuming that the position of prime minister could be taken by the head of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, Serhiy Koretsky.

"Next, those who are very likely to remain: First Vice Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Vice Prime Minister for Culture Tetiana Berezhna, Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko, Minister of Healthcare Viktor Liashko, Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha," Zhelezniak said on Telegram.

According to him, the Ministry of Social Policy could be headed by Denys Uliutin, and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs by Nataliia Kalmykova, although the MP expressed doubt regarding the latter candidacy.

Zhelezniak also claims that the dismissal of Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi, a change in the vice prime minister for European integration, and the dismissal of Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka are being considered. According to his information, Kachka could be replaced by Ukraine's Representative to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov.

In addition, according to the MP, the government plans to divide the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture into the Ministry of Economy and Ecology, which could be headed by Oleksiy Sobolev, and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy led by Taras Vysotsky. Zhelezniak also claims that the Ministry of Community and Territory Development may be divided into the Ministry of Regional Development and the Ministry of Infrastructure, while the current Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba may leave the government.

The lawmaker emphasized that the provided information is preliminary and reflects the situation "as of right now."

As reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, who took charge of the government on July 17, 2025, announced on Sunday that she is stepping down but is "ready to continue serving the Ukrainian state and fulfilling tasks aimed at strengthening Ukraine's positions, protecting national interests, and bringing a just peace closer."

In addition to Koretsky, the head of state also met on Sunday with First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.