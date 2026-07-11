Ukraine's ambassador to Poland honors Volyn Tragedy victims at Warsaw's Volyn Square

On the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Volyn Tragedy, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, laid a wreath at the monument to the victims in Volyn Square in Warsaw, the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland reports.

"Dignified commemoration of the memory of every victim is our shared duty. Ukraine stands for establishing the complete historical truth, continuing search and exhumation works, and professional dialogue between historians. Ukraine and Poland have a complex history, but they also have a shared future. That is precisely why we must together honor the memory of the fallen, find the truth, and build relations on the basis of respect and trust," the statement on Facebook reads.

As reported earlier, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz arrived on a visit to Ukraine and on Saturday attended a church service in the village of Olyka, Lutsk district, Volyn region, in memory of the Poles who died during the Second World War.

On July 11, Poland marks the National Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Volyn Tragedy.