Russia used hacked Dutch IP cameras to gather data on military routes, weapons supplies to Ukraine

The Netherlands became one of the targets of a large-scale Russian espionage operation, under which hacked IP cameras were used to collect information on military logistical routes, as well as the types of weapons and military equipment supplied to Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands reported.

According to the agency, the investigation revealed that within a large-scale international Russian operation, a small number of IP cameras located along military-logistical routes in the Netherlands were also hacked. The organizations using these cameras have already been warned so they can take the necessary measures.

"Through this method of espionage, the party conducting the operation gains access to information that is of significance to Russia. This concerns, for example, the routes of military transportations or the types of weapons and military equipment supplied to Ukraine," the report states.

As the ministry explained, the operations targeted individual internet-connected IP cameras that can be accessed remotely. This primarily refers to cameras in private use, particularly those belonging to companies.

The Ministry of Defence noted that intelligence services have been warning about Russia’s interest in military-logistical routes for a long time. As a transit country, the Netherlands is an important target for espionage due to its geographical location and the support the country provides to Ukraine.