Ukraine's air defense downs 111 of 121 enemy UAVs, 2 Kh-59/69 missiles; ballistic, guided air missile hits recorded

On the night of Saturday, the Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 111 out of 121 enemy drones as well as two Kh-59/69 air missiles; however, hits by ballistic and two guided air missiles, as well as 7 strike drones, were recorded, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08.30, air defense shot down/suppressed 2 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 111 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country," the report states.

In total, on the night of July 11 (from 18.00 on July 10), the enemy attacked with 6 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from Bryansk region of Russia, 4 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 2 Kh-31 anti-radiation missiles from the Black Sea waters, and 121 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type strike UAVs and "Parodiya" type decoy drones from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia; temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region; Hvardiiske, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare (EW) and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, hits by ballistic missiles, 2 guided air missiles, and 7 strike UAVs were recorded across 11 locations, alongside the crash of downed targets (debris) at 3 locations.

Information regarding the two anti-radiation missiles is being clarified; no information about destruction or casualties has been received.